Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PATK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.04.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. This trade represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 812.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.