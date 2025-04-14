Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peabody Energy traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.23. 1,209,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,171,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BTU
Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.52.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Peabody Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peabody Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Don’t Fear, New Highs for Fastenal Will Soon Be Here
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Winning Plays Outperforming the S&P This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.