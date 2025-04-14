Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peabody Energy traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.23. 1,209,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,171,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTU

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 718,274 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,565,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 646,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.