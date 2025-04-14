Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Pearl Diver Credit Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Pearl Diver Credit stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. Pearl Diver Credit has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.90.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

