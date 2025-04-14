Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,752 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYDB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYDB opened at $45.10 on Monday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

