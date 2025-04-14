Peninsula Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TLH stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

