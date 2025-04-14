Peninsula Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.12 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

