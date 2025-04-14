Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $381,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 72,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

HD stock opened at $353.62 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

