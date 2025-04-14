Peninsula Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.