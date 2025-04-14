Peninsula Wealth LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925,195 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,317,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,723,000.

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.02 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

