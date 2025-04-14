PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.93 and last traded at $145.05. 1,155,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,069,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $996,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.