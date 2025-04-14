Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Sold by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP lessened its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,000 shares during the quarter. Perimeter Solutions comprises about 3.9% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned approximately 4.48% of Perimeter Solutions worth $83,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 4,685.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

PRM opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.51 and a beta of 1.88. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

