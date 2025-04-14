Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 11541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.71.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$153.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.48.

Insider Activity

In other Pinetree Capital news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.26, for a total transaction of C$42,780.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $537,291 over the last 90 days. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

