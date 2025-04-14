Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PNFP traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $92.20. 1,163,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,776. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

