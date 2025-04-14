Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 26,990 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $301,748.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,143,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,967,594.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $8,148.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,829 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,948.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 913 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $10,928.61.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,150 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $132,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $607.41.

On Thursday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,637 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $78,582.08.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.18. 21,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,886. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,079,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 247,384 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 231,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 128,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 437,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

