PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 333.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PolyPid

PolyPid Stock Performance

PolyPid stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.28. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PolyPid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 148,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PolyPid by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.