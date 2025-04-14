Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 568.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of BPOPM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. 426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

