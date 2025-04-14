Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,006 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 764.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of BlueLinx worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 32.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Trading Up 0.6 %

BlueLinx stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

