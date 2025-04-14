Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,841 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of BrightView worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BV. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BrightView by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Price Performance

BrightView stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.26. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

