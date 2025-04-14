Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,133 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 2.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Modine Manufacturing worth $38,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

