Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 776,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,049 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences makes up 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Castle Biosciences worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $455,496.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,955.80. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,085 shares of company stock worth $748,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.