Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,086 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Natera by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Natera by 1,328.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.76.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,277,837.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,435.05. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total value of $590,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,183.76. This represents a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $148.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

