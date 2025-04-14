Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares during the quarter. Quanterix comprises approximately 1.8% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 6.72% of Quanterix worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quanterix by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

