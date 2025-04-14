Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 173,721 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

