Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,117 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $110.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

