Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 489,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.