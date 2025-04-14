Promising Agriculture Stocks To Research – April 11th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural commodities and products. These stocks offer investors exposure to the agricultural sector, including large-scale agribusinesses, companies producing farming equipment and supplies, and firms driving innovations in sustainable and technologically advanced farming practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $15.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.40. 580,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $282.85. The company had a trading volume of 782,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.81 and its 200 day moving average is $281.33. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

