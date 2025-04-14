Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

