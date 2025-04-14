Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,273 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 155,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toast by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,215 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Toast by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,404.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

