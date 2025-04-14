Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,815 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,815 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after acquiring an additional 142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $279,158,000 after acquiring an additional 840,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 785.73 and a beta of 1.73. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

