Qtron Investments LLC Sells 647 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 1.2 %

Entegris stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $147.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

