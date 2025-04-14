Quaker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 9,600 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 3.2% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 453.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,009,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.