Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Short Interest Update

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 3,480.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

