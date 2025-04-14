Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Short Interest Update

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 3,480.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Rainbow Rare Earths stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.