Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Express (NYSE: AXP):

4/11/2025 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

4/8/2025 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $244.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $343.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $326.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $367.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2025 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

American Express Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.57. 3,066,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 1-year low of $216.51 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in American Express by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 27,625.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after buying an additional 2,155,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American Express by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $886,426,000 after buying an additional 1,943,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $600,072,000 after buying an additional 1,568,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

