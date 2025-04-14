Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP):

4/14/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.13. 2,220,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

