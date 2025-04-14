Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,916,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 11,771,491 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,152,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 4,120,685 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 655,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

