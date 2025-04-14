Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 238,500 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 238,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Hudbay Minerals worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $50,260,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,275,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,777,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 867,456 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,396,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 684,380 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.89 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

