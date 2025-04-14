Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,400 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Boise Cascade worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 8.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.