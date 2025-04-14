Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of APi Group worth $20,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,723,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,941,000 after acquiring an additional 132,971 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

