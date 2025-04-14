Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,202. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 668.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DoorDash by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.39.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,523 shares of company stock worth $38,726,620 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

