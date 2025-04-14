Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Endava stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Endava Trading Up 1.6 %

DAVA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.93. 280,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Endava by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Endava by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

