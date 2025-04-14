Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

