Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $251.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,603,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,002,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 52.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,738 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

