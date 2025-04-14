Reviewing Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) & enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Elutia and enGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -218.72% N/A -142.61% enGene N/A -16.69% -14.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Elutia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Elutia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $24.38 million 3.63 -$37.66 million ($2.47) -0.88 enGene N/A N/A -$55.14 million ($1.52) -2.63

This table compares Elutia and enGene”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elutia has higher revenue and earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elutia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Elutia has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Elutia and enGene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 enGene 0 1 8 1 3.00

Elutia presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.75%. enGene has a consensus price target of $25.22, indicating a potential upside of 530.56%. Given enGene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Elutia.

Summary

Elutia beats enGene on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators. The company also develops CanGarooRM, a combination of the CanGaroo envelope with antibiotics, to reduce the risk of infection after surgical implantation of an electronic device. In addition, it provides ProxiCor for cardiac tissue repair and pericardial closure; Tyke, an extracellular material that is used in the repair of cardiac structures for neonate and infant patients; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature. Further, the company offers SimpliDerm, which uses human acellular dermal matrices for tissue repair and reconstruction in various applications, such as sports medicine, hernia repair, trauma reconstruction, and breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomy. It serves hospitals and healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

