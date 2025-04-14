Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Boeing by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 24,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

BA opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

