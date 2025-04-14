Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 730,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.12.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $352.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

