Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.95 and last traded at C$32.09, with a volume of 17735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.39.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 37.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

