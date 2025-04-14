Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 107,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.69 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

