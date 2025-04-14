Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $114.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

