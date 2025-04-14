Rossby Financial LCC Invests $623,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,307,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $233.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

