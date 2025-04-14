Rossby Financial LCC Takes $3.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rossby Financial LCC owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMMD opened at $58.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

